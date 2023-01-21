Cwm LLC Invests $41,000 in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STIM. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 44.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 54.3% during the second quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $99,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $164.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neuronetics

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 16,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,138.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neuronetics news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 4,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,942,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,536,118.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 16,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,138.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,216 shares of company stock worth $1,662,890 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neuronetics Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Featured Stories

