Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $148.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.15 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.97 and its 200 day moving average is $133.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $269.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.17 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. Research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

