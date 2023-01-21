Cwm LLC Purchases 2,334 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 196.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,709,000 after buying an additional 1,063,599 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 39,521 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 425,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 35.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 304,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 80,349 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $10.23 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

