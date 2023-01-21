Cwm LLC Purchases 534 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 252,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $67.38.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.