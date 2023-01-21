Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 32.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at $540,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 88,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

ALGT opened at $85.52 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.82.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

