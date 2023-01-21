Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 739.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in SkyWest by 47.9% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYW opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $991.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $789.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWest to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

