Cwm LLC Reduces Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $102,259.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $72,053.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 88,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,913.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $102,259.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at $229,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,637 shares of company stock worth $5,471,219 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

About 1Life Healthcare

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.