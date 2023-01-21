Cwm LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3,485.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 17.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 129.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 45,965 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 67.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 73,019 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $149.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.56 and its 200-day moving average is $114.66. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

