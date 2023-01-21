Cwm LLC Sells 1,388 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 19.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 29.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.