Cwm LLC Sells 30,570 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,570 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $552,399.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

