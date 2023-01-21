Cwm LLC Sells 4,158 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 474.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 58.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 397,471 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $164,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB opened at $78.29 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $88.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

