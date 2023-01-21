Cwm LLC Takes Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 67,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $854,000.

NYSEARCA GBF opened at $105.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.65. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.55.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

