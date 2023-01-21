Cwm LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $217.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.54 and a 200 day moving average of $224.23. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.36 and a 52 week high of $283.64.

