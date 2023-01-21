Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 10,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $424,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.33.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 118,403 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

