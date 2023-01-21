D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,970.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019,726 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Alphabet by 1,830.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,927.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,284,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,433,000 after buying an additional 7,875,993 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,876.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,817,000 after buying an additional 6,807,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.13.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $98.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average of $101.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

