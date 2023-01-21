DA Davidson Cuts Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $58.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.35. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 37.70%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 18.37%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,731,000 after buying an additional 837,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,308,000 after buying an additional 103,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,479,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,225,000 after purchasing an additional 89,104 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

