DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) CEO Purchases $885,336.96 in Stock

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) CEO David T. Hamamoto purchased 87,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $885,336.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,975,336.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DiamondHead Stock Performance

DHHC stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 117.9% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 461,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in DiamondHead by 184.8% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 245,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 159,340 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the third quarter valued at $8,194,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in DiamondHead by 159.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 406,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in DiamondHead by 846.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,511,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead Company Profile

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

