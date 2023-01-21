Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $28.71

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.71, but opened at $29.60. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 229,119 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

