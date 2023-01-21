Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Up to $20.73

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $21.23. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 214,135 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

