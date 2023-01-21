Entain (LON:ENT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.42

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.42 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 1,421 ($17.34), with a volume of 1699564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,445.50 ($17.64).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.79) to GBX 1,450 ($17.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.02) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,871 ($22.83) to GBX 1,800 ($21.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,986 ($24.23).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.88 billion and a PE ratio of 4,188.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,378.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,269.45.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

