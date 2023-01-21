Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Sells $327,377.82 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Equinix stock opened at $720.06 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $677.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $642.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Equinix by 7.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Equinix by 36.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Equinix by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Equinix by 342.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Equinix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

