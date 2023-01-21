EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Up to $8.69

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.69, but opened at $9.07. EverCommerce shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 832 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVCM. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.77.
EverCommerce Stock Up 4.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.
Institutional Trading of EverCommerce
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 507.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 196.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EverCommerce (EVCM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.