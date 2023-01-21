EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Up to $8.69

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.69, but opened at $9.07. EverCommerce shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 832 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVCM. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

EverCommerce Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $158.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.99 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 507.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 196.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading

