Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stock Holdings Cut by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,890.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,162. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Everest Re Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $338.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $334.22 and its 200-day moving average is $297.17. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $361.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.89) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.