Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Gap Up to $60.52

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.52, but opened at $62.73. Evergy shares last traded at $60.41, with a volume of 821 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Evergy Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.57.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

