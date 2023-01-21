F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in F5 by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,727. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F5 Stock Up 2.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

FFIV opened at $144.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $229.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.56.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.17 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. Equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.