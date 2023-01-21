Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $34.51 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $50.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90.

