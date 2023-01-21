First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Position Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA opened at $797.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $782.28 and its 200-day moving average is $793.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $598.01 and a twelve month high of $885.38.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $20.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.88 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 21.12%. On average, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 79.36 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.