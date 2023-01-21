First Command Bank Acquires 1,978 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.8% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $137.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

