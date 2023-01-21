Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Guy Chiarello Sells 2,937 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00.
Fiserv Stock Performance
Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day moving average is $100.97. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Institutional Trading of Fiserv
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.47.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
