Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Guy Chiarello Sells 2,937 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day moving average is $100.97. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.47.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

