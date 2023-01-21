Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,679 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 59.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 19.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 284.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 83,851 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSP opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.25. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $137,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,442.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

