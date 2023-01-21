Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Given New $17.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FULT. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FULT stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $18.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $278.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.15 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 26.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after purchasing an additional 731,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,013,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,811,000 after purchasing an additional 634,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 47.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,631,000 after purchasing an additional 618,671 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

