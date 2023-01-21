Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $281,847.66 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 151,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $281,847.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,172,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,081,376.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.28 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.