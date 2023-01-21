Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells $281,845.80 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 151,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $281,845.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,497,505 shares in the company, valued at $30,685,359.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Barry Canton sold 199,843 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $341,731.53.

On Thursday, January 12th, Barry Canton sold 190,343 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $323,583.10.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Barry Canton sold 157,798 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $236,697.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $58,734.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Barry Canton sold 206,448 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $344,768.16.

On Thursday, December 15th, Barry Canton sold 103,547 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $166,710.67.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Barry Canton sold 98,934 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $186,985.26.

On Thursday, December 8th, Barry Canton sold 97,204 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $173,995.16.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Barry Canton sold 103,392 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $178,868.16.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Barry Canton sold 96,434 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $183,224.60.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

