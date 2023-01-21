Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

GBCI stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $235.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.23%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

