Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Holdings Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 19.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

GO opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.06. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $918.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $174,958.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,001. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.