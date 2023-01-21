GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 729,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 18,283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 313,013 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 269,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 2.0 %

GXO Logistics stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GXO. Citigroup decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Stories

