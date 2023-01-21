H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Up to $45.02

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.02, but opened at $45.98. H World Group shares last traded at $46.68, with a volume of 20,317 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTHT. HSBC boosted their price objective on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

H World Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.77 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in H World Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of H World Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H World Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H World Group

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

