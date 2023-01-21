Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,248 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 35,535 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 228,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after buying an additional 45,572 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

