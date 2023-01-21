Helen Torley Sells 10,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,773,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, December 15th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $59.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.