Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Holdings Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 162.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 25,286 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 30.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Trading Up 0.5 %

Hexcel stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $65.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.17.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hexcel from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

