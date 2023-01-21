Hiscox (LON:HSX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.05

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.05 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 1,111.50 ($13.56), with a volume of 547845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,104.50 ($13.48).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSX shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($12.08) to GBX 1,015 ($12.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.98) to GBX 930 ($11.35) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,208 ($14.74) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($11.29) to GBX 975 ($11.90) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,057.83 ($12.91).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,057.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 956.86. The firm has a market cap of £3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,553.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.48.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,042 ($12.72) per share, for a total transaction of £15,306.98 ($18,678.44). In other Hiscox news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($12.25) per share, for a total transaction of £100,400 ($122,513.73). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($12.72) per share, for a total transaction of £15,306.98 ($18,678.44).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

