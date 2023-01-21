Hiscox (LON:HSX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.05

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.05 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 1,111.50 ($13.56), with a volume of 547845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,104.50 ($13.48).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSX shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($12.08) to GBX 1,015 ($12.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.98) to GBX 930 ($11.35) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,208 ($14.74) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($11.29) to GBX 975 ($11.90) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,057.83 ($12.91).
Hiscox Trading Up 0.2 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,057.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 956.86. The firm has a market cap of £3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,553.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hiscox
About Hiscox
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.