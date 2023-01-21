Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,966.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,894 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.1% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.13.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

