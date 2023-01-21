Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Vertical Research cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $38.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.