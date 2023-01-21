Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Hub Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $89.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.20. Hub Group had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

