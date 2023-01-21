Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up to $22.13

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.13, but opened at $23.15. Inhibrx shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 3,259 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Inhibrx Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 1,262.54% and a negative net margin of 2,628.82%. Research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 32,895 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $781,914.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,122,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,455,580.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 32,895 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $781,914.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,122,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,455,580.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $256,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,233,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,303.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,895 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,319. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INBX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the first quarter worth $223,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 49.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 13.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.