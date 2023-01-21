Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading Up 21.4%

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 21.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 22,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 42,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Inomin Mines Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the King's Point polymetallic project located Newfoundland; the Fleetwood zinc-copper-silver-gold property situated in the south-western British Columbia; the Beaver Magnesium-Nickle-Cobalt property located in the Cariboo region of south-central British Columbia; the Lynx Nickel property in British Columbia; and La Gitana and Pena Blanca Gold-Silver projects located in Mexico.

