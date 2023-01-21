Insider Buying: DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) CEO Acquires 87,744 Shares of Stock

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU – Get Rating) CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 87,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $885,336.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,744 shares in the company, valued at $10,975,336.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DiamondHead Stock Performance

Shares of DiamondHead stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHHCU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in DiamondHead in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondHead by 2,183.4% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in DiamondHead by 61.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondHead by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in DiamondHead by 308,962.5% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondHead

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

