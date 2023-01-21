Insider Buying: Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Director Buys 135,688 Shares of Stock

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) Director David V. Goeddel acquired 135,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $341,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,800,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,697,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Up 12.2 %

NASDAQ TNYA opened at $2.86 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $118.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 91.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNYA shares. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

