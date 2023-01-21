Insider Buying: Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Director Buys 135,688 Shares of Stock

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) Director David V. Goeddel acquired 135,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $341,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,800,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,697,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Up 12.2 %
NASDAQ TNYA opened at $2.86 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $118.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.61.
Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNYA shares. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.
Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).
