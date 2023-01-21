Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$67.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$335,815.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,639,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$580,286,573.76.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$64.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$323,977.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$68.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$342,956.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$77.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$387,158.00.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$68.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$74.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12-month low of C$41.09 and a 12-month high of C$84.33. The firm has a market cap of C$23.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$6.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 11.9900002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TOU shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.80.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.