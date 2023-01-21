Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $577,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,809.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $28.16 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have issued reports on AGIO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,175.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

